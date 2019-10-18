BZLCOIN (BZL) Hits Market Capitalization of $8,078.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. BZLCOIN has a market capitalization of $8,078.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00229323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01134233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089690 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZLCOIN Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,281,283 coins and its circulating supply is 2,195,416 coins. The official website for BZLCOIN is en.bzlcoin.org. BZLCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin.

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

