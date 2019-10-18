CaixaPay Hits Market Cap of $96,379.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $96,379.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00229835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01146778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

