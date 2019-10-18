Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $7.93. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 2,604 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

