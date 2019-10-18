CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 232,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.08% of CalAmp worth $23,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 58,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 10,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,080. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $361.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.99.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

