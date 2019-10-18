California Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,870 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

California Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 3.0% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $208.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $165.77 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

