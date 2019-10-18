Cambiar Investors LLC Has $28.57 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,362,000 after buying an additional 1,046,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after buying an additional 311,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,264,000 after buying an additional 204,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $154.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.12.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

