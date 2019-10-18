Cambiar Investors LLC Has $42.94 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,720 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $69.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.