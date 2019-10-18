Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 12,289 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 107.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 157.08 and a beta of 0.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

