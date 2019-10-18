Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 218.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of International Paper by 25.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

