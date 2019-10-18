Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.74 per share, with a total value of $173,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.49 per share, for a total transaction of $437,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,183,756 shares in the company, valued at $278,546,812.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.