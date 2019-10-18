Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 19,436 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “negative” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $75,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

