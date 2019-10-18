Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 155 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 526,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 412,007 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $526.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $522.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total value of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 151,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.78, for a total value of $80,996,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,833 shares of company stock worth $163,064,861. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

