Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $438,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at $9,601,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at $5,378,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WNS by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 73,708 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE WNS opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research set a $72.00 target price on WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.