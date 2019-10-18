Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VII. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

VII stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.88. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.99 and a 1-year high of C$14.90.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$707.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.811052 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.