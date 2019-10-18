Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.18.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$33.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$30.01 and a one year high of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$904,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,781,332.60. Also, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,061,044. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,183,583 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

