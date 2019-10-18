Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.00 ($62.79).

ETR COK opened at €49.60 ($57.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10. Cancom has a twelve month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a twelve month high of €56.60 ($65.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

