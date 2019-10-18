Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter worth $816,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of Cannae stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.21%. Cannae’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Cox acquired 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,057.95. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $569,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,082.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,699 shares of company stock valued at $945,158. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.