Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) a $65.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $112,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 805,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 629,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 470,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.