Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $16.00 Price Target for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

RPAY stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.12 million, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29. Repay has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

