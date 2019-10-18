CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $237.00

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $237.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CanYaCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00043261 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.89 or 0.06049143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00043114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CanYaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CanYaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.