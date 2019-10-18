Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $37.76 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.