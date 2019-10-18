Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after acquiring an additional 576,155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,851,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,744,000 after acquiring an additional 490,215 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

