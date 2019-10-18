Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.