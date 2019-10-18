Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 658 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $58.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $232,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

