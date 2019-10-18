Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

T stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $276.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

