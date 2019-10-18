Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,350,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,492,000 after buying an additional 589,325 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $74,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

