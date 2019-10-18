Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.61.

Shares of COF opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 428,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,246 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

