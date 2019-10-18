Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.39. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 2,310,135 shares changing hands.

CPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstone Turbine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Capstone Turbine worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

