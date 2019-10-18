Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $15.32. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 1,171,087 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$15.29 and its 200-day moving average is A$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Carsales.Com’s payout ratio is currently 131.81%.

In other news, insider Cameron McIntyre 66,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

