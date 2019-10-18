CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $158.41

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.41 and last traded at $158.41, with a volume of 54 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CASIO COMPUTER/ADR alerts:

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.24 million during the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts expect that CASIO COMPUTER/ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.