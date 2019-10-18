Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. 2,795,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,517. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.