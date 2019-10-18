Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 355,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 34.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

