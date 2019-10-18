C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.38

Shares of C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.38 and traded as low as $360.00. C&C Group shares last traded at $362.50, with a volume of 154,391 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,549.15.

About C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

