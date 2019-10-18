CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Sells $23,205.00 in Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $23,205.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,037.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 224.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

