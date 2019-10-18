CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Down 5.5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.85, approximately 541,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 718,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,208.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,955 shares during the period.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

