Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0045

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $14.70 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043394 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.83 or 0.06080010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042543 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,270,711,008 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.