Centauri Trading Down 25.2% This Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $141,201.00 and $322.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043457 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.98 or 0.06078407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042552 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,838,664 coins and its circulating supply is 43,244,539 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.