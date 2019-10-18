CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.68

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.68 and traded as low as $9.22. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 942 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

