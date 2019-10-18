Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. 2,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,016,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

