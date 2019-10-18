Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,332,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,266,000 after purchasing an additional 628,041 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

