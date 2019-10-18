Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 12.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 131,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 177.6% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 131,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 19.1% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

