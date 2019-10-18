Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $218.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $70,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

