Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $119,000 in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 415,455 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,046,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 290,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $8,499,000.

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 225.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.81. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

