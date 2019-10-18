Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $206.11 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $234.06. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.