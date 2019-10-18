Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 6,958 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after buying an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,174,000 after acquiring an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,033 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,262,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,443,000 after acquiring an additional 812,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,328,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,805 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

