Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $1,729,545.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,423,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.