Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Unum Group by 376.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after buying an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,483,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,323,000 after buying an additional 232,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Unum Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,019,000 after buying an additional 208,543 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

