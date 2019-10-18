CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 112950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.06.

The firm has a market cap of $544.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

