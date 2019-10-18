ChainX Price Tops $2.11 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $422,082.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00026552 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00230247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.01132770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089679 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 2,088,950 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

