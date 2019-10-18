Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $5,823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Charles Race sold 794 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $81,440.58.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $5,367,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $6,659,500.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.00. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

